Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Cut by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $457.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $475.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

