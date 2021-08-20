Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.93

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 7653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

