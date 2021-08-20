Peet DeFi (PTE) Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi has a total market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

