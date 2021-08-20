People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.