PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

