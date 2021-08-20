Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

