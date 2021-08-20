Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TSE:PMT opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.66 million and a PE ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

