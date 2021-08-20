Perpetual Protocol Market Cap Achieves $812.19 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $812.19 million and approximately $87.77 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.27 or 0.00037471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,450,442 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.