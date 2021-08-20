Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Persimmon in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

PSMMY opened at $78.54 on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

