Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

