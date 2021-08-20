Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,756,000 after purchasing an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,608. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

