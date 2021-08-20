PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.42

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 37512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $703.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,245.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $2,549,386. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetIQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.