Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Monday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Petro Matad
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.