Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Petro Matad stock opened at GBX 2.93 ($0.04) on Monday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a market capitalization of £24.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

