Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

