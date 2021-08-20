Pettee Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,628. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

