Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in VeriSign by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.04. The stock had a trading volume of 528,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.54. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

