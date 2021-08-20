Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 727 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.2% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. 3,258,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,127. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

