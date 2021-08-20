Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $49.10. 856,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

