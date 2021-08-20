Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Shares of PHAR opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.58 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

