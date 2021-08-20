PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $150.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,486,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,682,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,595,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,384,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.