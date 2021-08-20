Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM remained flat at $$101.42 on Friday. 2,108,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,495. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

