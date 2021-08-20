Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PNXGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PNXGF stock remained flat at $$9.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.