PIBBLE (PIB) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.48 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $42.48 million and $65,879.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.80 or 0.00863244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00109667 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002188 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

