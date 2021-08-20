Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

