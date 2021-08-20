PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in July

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,637. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $106,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

