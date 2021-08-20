PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The company invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.