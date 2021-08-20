PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 38,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

