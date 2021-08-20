PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 38,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.