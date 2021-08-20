Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 7.8%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.21 and last traded at $80.49. Approximately 137,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,536,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.21.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 33.3% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 54.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.5% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

