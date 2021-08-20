Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 334 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in General Dynamics by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $195.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

