Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,944 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

