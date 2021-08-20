Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $362.90 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

