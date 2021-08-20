Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 15,861 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 49.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.