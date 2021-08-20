Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after buying an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

