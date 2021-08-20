Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $547.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

