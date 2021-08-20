Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,440 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,805,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

