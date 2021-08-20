Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,533.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,443.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,562.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

