Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 79 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.41. 71,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,438. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $428.35. The firm has a market cap of $405.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

