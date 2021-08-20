Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CCI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.86. 28,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.54. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

