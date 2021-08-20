Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NRZ. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

