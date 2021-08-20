Piper Sandler Comments on Oatly Group AB’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.83.

OTLY stock opened at 15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oatly Group has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of 21.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.