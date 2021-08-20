Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in July

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 17.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 155,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 43.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,574,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS LUKOY traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $85.48. 45,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,521. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.79. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.22 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

About Pjsc Lukoil

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

