Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.69.

PLUG opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $5,379,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1,148.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.