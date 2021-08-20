Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $376,515.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00828466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00049657 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,052,812 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

