Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
POSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 2,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258. Positron has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.10.
Positron Company Profile
Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.