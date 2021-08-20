Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Update

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 2,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,258. Positron has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production.

