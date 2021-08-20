Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Post by 111,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Post by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

