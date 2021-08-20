Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote Sells 2,850 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91.
Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Post by 111,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Post by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
