Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Short Interest Update

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 83,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 839.00 and a beta of 1.30. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

