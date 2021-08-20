PPL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 11,036 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 308% compared to the average volume of 2,708 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 109,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,517. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

