Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $322,592.20 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

PGEN stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Precigen by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

