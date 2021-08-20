Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $32.03

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.03, but opened at $31.29. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 8 shares.

PRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,333 shares of company stock worth $2,359,972 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

