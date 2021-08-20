Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

